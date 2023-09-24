Damien Lewis suffers hand injury, return questionable

The Seahawks seemed to avoid a lot the early injury misfortune that plagued the Carolina Panthers, but that didn’t last, unfortunately. Starting left guard for the Seattle Seahawks, Damien Lewis, left the game early in the second quarter as the team was driving in the red zone. According to Michael-Shawn Dugar, he went to the tent briefly before heading straight into the locker room with trainers.

Damien is out of the injury tent and walking to the locker rom. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 24, 2023

According to Brady Henderson, the injury appeared to be to Lewis’s left hand.

Seahawks LG Damien Lewis just walked off the field and appeared to be holding his left hand. Seattle is already missing its starting RG (Phil Haynes) and both OTs (Charles Cross and Abe Lucas). Ben Brown is in now for Lewis. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 24, 2023

As Henderson notes, any extended absence (including the rest of this game) could be a critical miss for Seattle. Lewis has been with the team since they selected him in the third round of the 2020 draft; he has provided some stability and consistency inside. With so many injuries along the line, the team may find themselves struggling to contain the Carolina Panthers pass rush that has already created some problems early on. Stay tuned for further updates on Damien Lewis’s status.

UPDATE:

The team has announced that Lewis is Questionable to return with a hand injury.