Tre Brown suffers concussion, ruled out

The injuries are starting to pile up once again for the Seattle Seahawks; on the series following the injury to starting guard Damien Lewis, the team lost cornerback Tre Brown. Brown left the sideline with staff doctors who reportedly took his helmet as he was unstable while leaving the field. As this would seem to indicate, Tre Brown is believed to have suffered a concussion and has been ruled out for the rest of the game, according to the team PR department.

.@Seahawks injury update: CB Tre Brown will not return to the game (concussion). — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 24, 2023

This is a tough loss for the team, as well as Tre Brown, who has battled injuries throughout his brief career before earning a starting role in training camp. With his absence, the team will be particularly light with both Riq Woolen and Coby Bryant inactive due to injuries suffered in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions. The Carolina Panthers and Andy Dalton haven’t been able to get much going on the Seahawks defense, hopefully Artie Burns and Mike Jackson will be able to fill in capably.