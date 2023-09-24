Darrell Taylor doubtful to return with leg injury

The Seattle Seahawks are having an up and down day on defense, and they will likely be without one of their core pass rushers for the rest of the game. Darrell Taylor has been ruled doubtful to return with a leg injury after exiting the game in the first half. Shortly into the third quarter, the team PR announced the update.

.@Seahawks injury update: LB Darrell Taylor is Doubtful (leg). — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) September 24, 2023

There is no indication at this time regarding the nature or severity of Taylor’s leg injury. Seattle’s defense has been dependent on getting pressure on Andy Dalton, who has performed capably for the Carolina Panthers... which of course is basically how every Seahawks fan expected him to (annoyingly well). The team has been getting pressure from a combination of Boye Mafe and Derick Hall outside, along with Jarran Reed and Dre’Mont Jones on the inside, so hopefully they will be able to keep that up in some capacity. Stay tuned for updates as more information becomes available.