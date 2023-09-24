Injury update: Dre’Mont Jones doubtful to return

The Seattle Seahawks hold a two score lead in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 as they look to keep pace with the San Francisco 49ers who won on Thursday Night Football. However, it has been a game that has seen multiple Hawks enter the blue injury tent and exit the game, including Damien Lewis, Tre Brown and Darrell Taylor.

Adding to the potential health issues, the already light defensive line of the Seahawks - a position group that has just five players on the 53 man roster - the Hawks have ruled one of their big named offseason acquisitions as doubtful to return.

Dre'Mont Jones is doubtful to return with a hip injury — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 24, 2023

The injuries against the Panthers come on the heels of multiple players lost to injury against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, and against the Detroit Lions in Week 2. The Hawks came into the game Sunday with five starters on the inactive list due to injury, with Abe Lucas also on injured reserve.

There will be no shortage of questions for head coach Pete Carroll on injury matters following the game.