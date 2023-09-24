The Seattle Seahawks had themselves a day. After an overtime thriller against the Detroit Lions, they came out a bit sluggish against an injury-plagued and overmatched Carolina Panthers squad starting Andy Dalton at quarterback. Well, if you are a Seahawks fan (which I am assuming you probably are), you are aware that this team has struggled to beat Mr. Dalton in the past. Heading into today’s game, they were 1-3 against the former TCU Horned Frogs star. Well, now you can update that record to 2-3.

The Seahawks were suffering from a plethora of injuries, as well, and for much of the first half, this looked like it was turning into another half-hearted snoozer of a performance at home. Fortunately, Jason Myers shook off his early season rust and made five straight field goals to give the team a 15-13 lead early in the third quarter; a lead they would continue to pile on for the rest of the game. He wasn’t the only sharp player in this win, as the team saw a pair of their highly drafted rookies — Devon Witherspoon and Zach Charbonnet — make an impression on the field... and on opposing players. Even Jake Bobo got in on the action! And I guess you could say this got some people talking...

Devon Witherspoon at halftime vs the Panthers:



- 5 Tackles (including a hitstick)

- 1 PD

- Only 1 catch allowed in coverage

- Been the best player on the field



just wait til him and woolen share the field together for more than a quarter pic.twitter.com/YemI8pWxbJ — pop (@imightbepop) September 24, 2023

Charbonnet just killed a dude — Seahawks France (@SeahawksFrance) September 24, 2023

┏┓

┃┃╱╲ in this

┃╱╱╲╲ house

╱╱╭╮╲╲ we

▔▏┗┛▕▔ worship

╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲

BOBO

╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲

▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔ — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 24, 2023

Someone check the field for the soul of a Panthers defender https://t.co/SeDCHqGC5k — Brandan Schulze (@SeaHawkersPod) September 24, 2023

I’m still pissed about that Witherspoon DPI. We’re going to throw flags on routes that never happened? pic.twitter.com/99N1h7Ja8k — Baker Breadman (@NFLonBread) September 24, 2023

Have a fucking day, Witherspoon — Jacson A. Bevens (@JacsonBevens) September 24, 2023

Loudest it’s been in a minute and LOOK AT THE FALSE STARTS https://t.co/C6zXF0ARqo — HOT TAKES ANA (@FootballGirlAna) September 24, 2023

Pete Carroll starts out his press conference shouting out the #Seahawks fans who contributed to Carolina committing eight false starts: “What a great impact they had.” pic.twitter.com/WuWXUtoanq — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) September 25, 2023

False start.

False start.

False start.

False start.

False start.

False start.

False start.



That's SEVEN on the day y'all. — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 24, 2023

Back to back wins with an offensive line built out of back ups.



Impressive! @Seahawks — DaynaOG (@DaynaOG) September 24, 2023

The offensive line the Seahawks are playing with right now came into the game with a combined total of 32 career starts.



(Forsythe 2, Brown 0, Brown 24, Bradford 0, Curhan 6) — John P Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) September 24, 2023

The #Seahawks, already banged up and then suffering more in-game injuries, survive a tough trap game! And win fairly easily in the end — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) September 24, 2023

I've seen enough.



Geno Smith is the #Seahawks quarterback of the future — 360 NoScope 12p UC PA barrel roll(bubble attached) (@cmikesspinmove) September 24, 2023

NFL TEAM TIERS THROUGH WEEK 3 (pending SNF/MNF; note that there's 2 more MNF games this week)



The Dolphins offense l o l pic.twitter.com/J5FMpyhnSC — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) September 24, 2023