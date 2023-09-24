The Seattle Seahawks had themselves a day. After an overtime thriller against the Detroit Lions, they came out a bit sluggish against an injury-plagued and overmatched Carolina Panthers squad starting Andy Dalton at quarterback. Well, if you are a Seahawks fan (which I am assuming you probably are), you are aware that this team has struggled to beat Mr. Dalton in the past. Heading into today’s game, they were 1-3 against the former TCU Horned Frogs star. Well, now you can update that record to 2-3.
The Seahawks were suffering from a plethora of injuries, as well, and for much of the first half, this looked like it was turning into another half-hearted snoozer of a performance at home. Fortunately, Jason Myers shook off his early season rust and made five straight field goals to give the team a 15-13 lead early in the third quarter; a lead they would continue to pile on for the rest of the game. He wasn’t the only sharp player in this win, as the team saw a pair of their highly drafted rookies — Devon Witherspoon and Zach Charbonnet — make an impression on the field... and on opposing players. Even Jake Bobo got in on the action! And I guess you could say this got some people talking...
That's two in a row.#GoHawks x @CocaCola pic.twitter.com/7b8LjczD8e— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 24, 2023
Devon Witherspoon at halftime vs the Panthers:— pop (@imightbepop) September 24, 2023
- 5 Tackles (including a hitstick)
- 1 PD
- Only 1 catch allowed in coverage
- Been the best player on the field
just wait til him and woolen share the field together for more than a quarter pic.twitter.com/YemI8pWxbJ
Charbonnet just killed a dude— Seahawks France (@SeahawksFrance) September 24, 2023
┏┓— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 24, 2023
┃┃╱╲ in this
┃╱╱╲╲ house
╱╱╭╮╲╲ we
▔▏┗┛▕▔ worship
╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲
BOBO
╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲
▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔
Someone check the field for the soul of a Panthers defender https://t.co/SeDCHqGC5k— Brandan Schulze (@SeaHawkersPod) September 24, 2023
I’m still pissed about that Witherspoon DPI. We’re going to throw flags on routes that never happened? pic.twitter.com/99N1h7Ja8k— Baker Breadman (@NFLonBread) September 24, 2023
Have a fucking day, Witherspoon— Jacson A. Bevens (@JacsonBevens) September 24, 2023
Loudest it’s been in a minute and LOOK AT THE FALSE STARTS https://t.co/C6zXF0ARqo— HOT TAKES ANA (@FootballGirlAna) September 24, 2023
Pete Carroll starts out his press conference shouting out the #Seahawks fans who contributed to Carolina committing eight false starts: “What a great impact they had.” pic.twitter.com/WuWXUtoanq— John Boyle (@johnpboyle) September 25, 2023
False start.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 24, 2023
False start.
False start.
False start.
False start.
False start.
False start.
That's SEVEN on the day y'all.
Back to back wins with an offensive line built out of back ups.— DaynaOG (@DaynaOG) September 24, 2023
Impressive! @Seahawks
The offensive line the Seahawks are playing with right now came into the game with a combined total of 32 career starts.— John P Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) September 24, 2023
(Forsythe 2, Brown 0, Brown 24, Bradford 0, Curhan 6)
The #Seahawks, already banged up and then suffering more in-game injuries, survive a tough trap game! And win fairly easily in the end— Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) September 24, 2023
I've seen enough.— 360 NoScope 12p UC PA barrel roll(bubble attached) (@cmikesspinmove) September 24, 2023
Geno Smith is the #Seahawks quarterback of the future
NFL TEAM TIERS THROUGH WEEK 3 (pending SNF/MNF; note that there's 2 more MNF games this week)— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) September 24, 2023
The Dolphins offense l o l pic.twitter.com/J5FMpyhnSC
more like Devon Witherspork cuz that dude can do everything— John Fraley (@johndavidfraley) September 24, 2023
