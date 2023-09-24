 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Seahawks win Seahawks improve to 2-1 with 2nd half surge vs. Panthers

‘In this house we worship Bobo’ - Seahawks fans react to 37-27 win over Panthers

The Seahawks pulled out a should-win/must-win game with some second half heroics, and the internet reacted!

By DianeTaylor
Carolina Panthers v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks had themselves a day. After an overtime thriller against the Detroit Lions, they came out a bit sluggish against an injury-plagued and overmatched Carolina Panthers squad starting Andy Dalton at quarterback. Well, if you are a Seahawks fan (which I am assuming you probably are), you are aware that this team has struggled to beat Mr. Dalton in the past. Heading into today’s game, they were 1-3 against the former TCU Horned Frogs star. Well, now you can update that record to 2-3.

The Seahawks were suffering from a plethora of injuries, as well, and for much of the first half, this looked like it was turning into another half-hearted snoozer of a performance at home. Fortunately, Jason Myers shook off his early season rust and made five straight field goals to give the team a 15-13 lead early in the third quarter; a lead they would continue to pile on for the rest of the game. He wasn’t the only sharp player in this win, as the team saw a pair of their highly drafted rookies — Devon Witherspoon and Zach Charbonnet — make an impression on the field... and on opposing players. Even Jake Bobo got in on the action! And I guess you could say this got some people talking...

