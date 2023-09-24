Seahawks open as ‘Monday Night Football’ road favorites against the New York Giants

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a 37-27 win over the Carolina Panthers. This was their second straight victory and they are now set to take on a struggling New York Giants team on Monday Night Football. Even with both teams seeming to head in opposite directions in the early going of the season, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Seahawks as just a 1.5 point favorite.

Additionally, both teams’ defenses have been porous this season as they’ve allowed a combined 186 points through three weeks. As a result there is expected to be some points between the two NFC teams with DK setting an over/under of 45.

The Giants were beaten handily by the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night, losing 30-12. Health is a huge question for them as star running back Saquon Barkley is recovering from a high ankle sprain that he suffered on September 17th against the Arizona Cardinals. In addition to Saquon, both starting tackles Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal are battling injuries, as is first-round corner Deonte Banks.

Team facts