We got sacks, we got TDs, we got explosive plays, we got a victory! Our Seattle Seahawks played with the opposite energy and confidence of their home opener and (shockingly) came out of it all with a much different result. Geno looked well decisive, as did the RBs; the CBs came up with several PBUs; DK put together his second consecutive professional performance. The ‘Hawks look good, no doubt. They also have some things to work on, no doubt. Next week, Carl Hubbell and the New York Giants. In the meantime, dive into the links and relive yesterday’s glory in all of its... glory. Thanks for being here.

A recap of what happened in Week 3 between the Seahawks and Panthers, as I saw it: Seaside Joe 1667

The next one came on the first play of the ensuing Panthers possession, and the next two on their final drive of the third quarter. It was the next three, however — when the Seahawks led by nine early in the fourth — that restored this stadium's reputation as the most maddening in the NFL for opposing offenses. One came on third-and-4 from the Seahawks' 39, then another on the next snap attempt from the Seahawks' 44, then one more two plays later that caused Seahawks coach Pete Carroll to turn around and give an emphatic salute to the home crowd.

Seahawks beat the Carolina Panthers!

The Seattle Seahawks picked up their second straight win, pulling away for a 37-27 win over Carolina. Watch all the big plays here.

There's plenty to like about the Seattle Seahawks' win over Carolina, but there are a few things they're looking to clean up moving forward.

The Seahawks celebrated the 10th anniversary of their Super Bowl-winning season, capping the weekend with an impressive win over the Panthers.

Takeaways from the Seahawks’ Week 3 win over the Panthers, which featured a dominant second-half performance

The defense wasn't Legion of Boom-level against the Panthers, but the Seahawks certainly made their Super Bowl-winning alumni proud.

The Seattle Seahawks grabbed a big win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Here are three observations from the victory.

Without Bryce Young in the lineup, the Carolina Panthers gave a good account of themselves but still came out on the losing end of a 37-27 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

2023 is the best start to Javon Kinlaw's career since he was drafted by the 49ers.

The Arizona Cardinals pulled off a stunning 28-16 upset victory against one of the NFL's high-flying squads.

Recap: Cardinals beat the Cowboys, 28-16 as they stun Dallas and hold firm in the red zone - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals upset a Super Bowl favorite and earned Jonathan Gannon his first win as an NFL Head Coach

Kyren Williams has been a do-it-all back through two games but who is his backup?

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals may lack the star power many anticipated if Joe Burrow cannot go.

How the Denver Broncos lost on Sunday is probably one of the most excruciating defeats imaginable. Garett Bolles would probably agree.

The Dolphins absolutely blasted the Broncos on Sunday.

Taken in the wider context of league history, suffering a defeat like that should concern everyone in the Broncos organization, from Payton and the locker room to the front office and ownership.

He threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s 37-17 upset of the Jaguars, his first NFL win. That gives him 906 passing yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions after three games.

NFL Nation reporters react to all the action, answering lingering questions coming out of each game. Here's what we learned from Week 3.

The Bills stayed in-house to replace Edmunds, giving the job to the untested Bernard who has been a bigger playmaker than anyone could have expected.

In Week 3 of the NFL season, the early games from Sunday brought a few things into sharper focus. Senior National Columnist Judy Battista examines progress (or lack of) for some notable teams.

The Miami Dolphins became the first NFL team to score 70 or more points in a game since 1966. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters after the game that he did not regret declining to go for the record at the end of Sunday's win over the Broncos.

Tua Tagovailoa's offense put up "video-game" numbers, while the weary Bears kept falling and a surprise leader emerged in the AFC South.

Here are the Week 3 grades for every team