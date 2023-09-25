Report: Jamal Adams to play in Week 4

It has been more than a year since Jamal Adams has played in an NFL game after tearing his quadriceps tendon in the first quarter of the 2022 season opening victory over Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. Now, with the Seattle Seahawks sitting at 2-1 and looking to defeat the New York Giants for the second consecutive season, Adams is set to return to the lineup in Week 4 according to a report from Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will play against Giants, Pete Carroll says https://t.co/1qBUo48lUq via @seattletimes — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 25, 2023

Interestingly, Adams is set to make his return on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium, which happens to be where he played as a member of the New York Jets for the first three seasons of his career, making a pair of Pro Bowls and a First Team All-Pro selection in 2019.

His return could provide much needed breathing room at a position group that has been battered by injuries in recent weeks. Both starting safeties, Quandre Diggs and Julian Love, played through hamstring injuries in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, while Coby Bryant did not suit up for the game due to a toe injury.

The injury report will certainly be worth watching due to the number of banged up players in the secondary, but the potential to have Adams added into the mix will give it a little extra this week. However, just as a reminder, since the Seahawks and Giants play on Monday rather than Sunday, the injury reports will be delayed by a day, and the final injury report which includes gameday designation of questionable, doubtful or out will not be released until Saturday.