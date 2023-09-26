In Today’s Links: takeaways from Pete’s presser; Jamal’s back; will the Seattle Seahawks use more Bobo on Sunday?; and other myriad breakdowns. It’s Tuesday. Just a few more days ‘til the ‘Hawks land in NYC, ready to lay something special on the Giants. How are you feeling? Confidence high? Don’t get too cocksure, now. We’ve got a long way to go... Hawks.

#np Innocent Country 2 by Quelle Chris and Chris Keys

Seahawks News

With time to consider Seahawks-Panthers: More Bobo - Seaside Joe

Geno Smith's most valuable attribute and other Seahawks notes after a 37-27 win: Seaside Joe 1668

Jarran Reed: Seahawks got fired up from Red Bryant speech - Seahawks Wire

It sounds like he took inspiration from a Seahawks legend who also used to play up front defensively.

Four Downs with Bob Condotta: Answering questions after Seahawks' Week 3 win - The Seattle Times

What are a couple of areas where the Seahawks need to continue to improve to turn their 2-1 start into something more? At halftime, it wasn't necessarily looking real good with Seattle trailing 13-12 and Geno Smith having thrown his first interception of the season and having been sacked twice and Andy Dalton having thrown for 158 yards and a TD for the Panthers.

Thoughts on the Panthers win « Seahawks Draft Blog

I’ve now had a chance to watch the game. Well, most of it. DAZN, who supply GamePass in Europe these days, have taken a chainsaw to the ‘game in 40’ function. Instead of a nicely condensed quick-fire view of every snap in 40 minutes, now you get 48 minutes with several plays missing (yet numerous bits of colour commentary and certain graphics are strangely left in).

Seattle Seahawks Beat Panthers: What sticks with us the day after - Seattle Sports

Stacy Rost of Seattle Sports' Bump and Stacy details three things that stand out from the Seattle Seahawks' Week 3 victory over Carolina.

Seattle Seahawks Injury Updates: 'Jamal is back,' says Carroll - Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll expects Jamal Adams to play in Week 4 next Monday. Full details on that and more Hawks injuries.

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams to return vs. Giants on MNF - ESPN

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams will make his 2023 debut next Monday night vs. the Giants. He hasn't played since going down with a leg injury in Week 1 of last season.

Jarran Reed’s Big Game & Other Takeaways From Pete Carroll’s Monday Conference - Seahawks.com

News and notes from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s Monday press conference.

Numbers of Note From The Seahawks' Week 3 Win vs The Panthers - Seahawks.com

Twelve numbers that help tell the story of the Seahawks’ 37-27 win over the Panthers.

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams expected to make season debut vs. Giants, Carroll says - The Athletic

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffered a torn quadricep tendon in the first game of the 2023 season and underwent surgery.

Seattle Seahawks Vets Set Championship Standard in Win vs. Carolina Panthers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While it wasn't the prettiest of victories, the Seattle Seahawks overcame numerous injuries on both sides of the football to wear down the Carolina Panthers in the second half for a 10-point win, demonstrating championship qualities behind veteran leadership.

NFC West News

49ers overreactions: Javon Kinlaw is playing his best football ever - Niners Nation

And, should we be worried about San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s potential turnovers?

Why the 49ers are Extremely Fortunate to Have Kyle Shanahan - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Things could have been dramatically different for the 49ers if another coach took the head coaching job instead of Kyle Shanahan.

Arizona Cardinals (Finally) Get Some Respect From National Media - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

It only took a massive upset over the Dallas Cowboys for the Arizona Cardinals to get some spotlight.

Red Rain Podcast: ARI 28 DAL 16 How ‘Bout Them Cardinals! - Revenge of the Birds

This week the Arizona Cardinals played their best 60 minutes of football this season and were able to parlay it into an impressive 28-16 upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys. In today’s episode...

Cardinals beat Cowboys, prove are not a pitiful, untalented team as national media portrays - Revenge of the Birds

Cardinals’ stunning 28-16 upset win had Cowboys’ fans rushing to the exits in Week 3

Zac Taylor: Cincinnati Bengals' Super Bowl Loss To Los Angeles Rams Will 'Always Linger' - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

There have been 589 days since the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, but head coach Zac Taylor has tried to move on from the loss.

Around The NFL

Sauce Gardner shares video evidence behind claim against Mac Jones - Larry Brown Sports

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner shared video to back up his claim of dirty play from Patriots QB Mac Jones.

How do you even begin to stop the Dolphins' offense, which might end up the best ever in the NFL?

It's hard to identify what might slow down Miami, which is on a historic pace statistically through three games. But we'll do our best to figure out where to start.

Dolphins' offense flourishes in Year Two with Mike McDaniel - NBC Sports

The Dolphins exploded against the Broncos on Sunday, in the third game of the second season of the Mike McDaniel era.

NFL Week 3 weirdness: Barnwell explains seven surprising games - ESPN+

Let's break down the most shocking things from Sunday, including what happened to the Cowboys and how the Dolphins' offense exploded.

Dan Campbell challenged Lions, and they responded well - ESPN

The defense responded to Campbell's sense of urgency with a season-high seven sacks and by bottling up Falcons RB Bijan Robinson.

Sean Payton can’t blame Russell Wilson for this. Will he anyway? Sando’s Pick Six - The Athletic

Week 3 featured historic comebacks, historic blowouts and two teams that are looking way friskier than expected.

2023 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from Monday night doubleheader - NFL.com

The Eagles kicked off a Week 3 Monday night doubleheader with a defensive showcase, smothering the Buccaneers to improve to 3-0.

Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 3 games - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and recap the action from Week 3 of the NFL season on a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL Week 3 winners and losers, plus Rams-Bengals picks and Eagles-Buccaneers best bets for Monday night - CBSSports.com

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL for Sept. 25

NFL Week 3: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Running back De'Von Achane and edge defender Myles Garrett headline PFF's NFL Week 3 Team of the Week.