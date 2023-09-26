The snap counts are in for the Seattle Seahawks’ 37-27 win over the Carolina Panthers, and there was a marked increase in playing time for undrafted rookie wide receiver Jake Bobo.

Bobo played 30 snaps combined out of a possible 123 over the first two weeks of the season. That number shot up to 31 out of 75 snaps against the Panthers, putting him only two snaps behind first-round rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba. One asterisk to put on Bobo is that unlike JSN, he was a part of the kneeldown group, so he had 27 true snaps. It’s still a significant increase in offensive involvement, and while he was rewarded with his first NFL touchdown, the bigger picture is how much he was used in the run game.

Interesting trend on Bobo and JSN. Bobo seems preferred for run blocking.



76% (25/33) of JSN's snaps were pass plays

48% (13/27*) of Bobo's snaps were pass plays



30% of Bobo's snaps came with 2 TEs, none of JSN's did.



*Bobo's 31 snaps includes 4 QB kneels, those are excluded https://t.co/tNh0mLz7ei — Deryck (@DeryckG_) September 25, 2023

And for good reason, if you like PFF grades! Bobo has the nicest run-blocking grade among all wide receivers.

Jake Bobo has the best run blocking grade of any WR in the NFL from @PFF: pic.twitter.com/J2AXvac4JL — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 25, 2023

But this is nothing new, because we saw this in preseason with Bobo.

Here's the play Pete Carroll was raving about with Jake Bobo blocking on Zach Charbonnet's long run.



Watch subtle head movement at beginning of route and how he sells vertical - corner turns away from run thinking pass is coming - and receiver pushes him out of bounds. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/qAEW5MrmNM — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) August 23, 2023

Pete Carroll lauded Jake Bobo’s effort while blocking downfield on Zach Charbonnet’s long run Saturday night, calling it a “terrific play” from the UDFA receiver. That was one snap after Bobo caught a pass for 28 yards. He got wide open on a double move. pic.twitter.com/wi7HvAB2N1 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 23, 2023

Bobo may have drawn a lot of attention for his pass-catching abilities, but his willingness to do the dirty work has put him in the good graces of the coaching staff, and earned him more playing time moving forward. Don’t consider this to be “Bobo is taking snaps from JSN” or anything like that!

As far as other snap count information, everyone except Damien Lewis played every snap along the offensive line. Yes, even Anthony Bradford played all 75 even after tweaking his ankle on Kenneth Walker’s first touchdown run. We saw heavy usage of tight ends Colby Parkinson and Noah Fant, and the Seahawks debuts of Ben Brown, Brady Russell, and Raiqwon O’Neal.

Defensively we had Bobby Wagner and Devon Witherspoon go the distance on 79 snaps, and there was a lot of reshuffling of snap distribution due to in-game injuries to Dre’Mont Jones, Darrell Taylor, and Tre Brown. Teez Tabor and Jerrick Reed II came in for Quandre Diggs and Julian Love on the final defensive possession, which was essentially garbage time.

Offense (75 snaps)

Stone Forsythe - 75

Jake Curhan - 75

Anthony Bradford - 75

Evan Brown - 75

Geno Smith - 75

Damien Lewis - 67

Tyler Lockett - 61

DK Metcalf - 54

Colby Parkinson - 53

Noah Fant - 47

Kenneth Walker III - 38

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 33

Zach Charbonnet - 32

Jake Bobo - 31

DeeJay Dallas - 10

Ben Brown - 8

Cody Thompson - 7

Brady Russell - 5

Raiqwon O’Neal - 4

Defense (79 snaps)

Bobby Wagner - 79

Devon Witherspoon 79

Artie Burns - 69

Quandre Diggs - 67

Julian Love - 67

Jordyn Brooks - 63

Michael Jackson Sr - 62

Boye Mafe - 58

Uchenna Nwosu - 58

Mario Edwards - 42

Jarran Reed - 42

Derick Hall - 33

Dre’Mont Jones - 32

Devin Bush Jr - 26

Myles Adams - 21

Cameron Young - 21

Tre Brown - 17

Jerrick Reed II - 12

Teez Tabor - 12

Darrell Taylor - 9

Special Teams (35 snaps)

Nick Bellore - 28

Jerrick Reed II - 22

Derick Hall - 21

DeeJay Dallas - 21

Brady Russell - 21

Drake Thomas - 21

Jon Rhattigan - 21

Artie Burns - 20

Cody Thompson - 20

Jason Myers - 16

Colby Parkinson - 13

Zach Charbonnet - 13

Devin Bush Jr - 9

Chris Stoll - 9

Michael Dickson - 9

Kyu Blu Kelly - 9

Stone Forsythe - 8

Bobby Wagner - 7

Jake Curhan - 7

Ben Brown - 7

Raiqwon O’Neal - 7

Olu Oluwatimi - 7

Michael Jackson Sr - 6

Boye Mafe - 6

Uchenna Nwosu - 6

Mario Edwards Jr - 6

Myles Adams - 6

Cameron Young - 6

Jake Bobo - 6

Anthony Bradford - 6

Dre’Mont Jones - 5

Damien Lewis - 5

Teez Tabor - 3

Evan Brown - 3

Jordyn Brooks - 1

Darrell Taylor - 1

Tyler Lockett - 1

DK Metcalf - 1

Noah Fant - 1