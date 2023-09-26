Zach Charbonnet doesn’t have much in the way of eye-popping stats through his first month as an NFL player, but the rookie running back out of UCLA (by way of Michigan) has quickly established himself as the type of physical runner befitting of Pete Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks.

Marshawn Lynch, Thomas Rawls, and Chris Carson were all very willing to deliver the boom on opposing defensive players. Charbonnet is already following in their footsteps with how he’s sending guys into the shadow realm.

This cartoon-esque blast of Panthers safety Sam Franklin Jr caught the attention of the NFL Films crew.

Charbonnet finished the game with 46 yards on 9 carries, season highs (and I guess by default, career highs) on both fronts. To date he has 16 carries for 73 yards and hasn’t reached the end zone just yet, but in his limited playing time dating back to preseason he’s showcased his physicality and willingness to bully.

We are going to see more touches for Charbonnet as the season progresses, and if the run-blocking continues to be as good as we saw against Carolina (with several backups on the line!), the Kenneth Walker-Zach Charbonnet combo could soon become one of the NFL’s best. Walker is more than capable of lowering his shoulder and hulk-smashing his way out of tackles, but his gifts are primarily speed and his remarkable agility. Charbonnet’s style should complement Walker extremely well.

Just get out of his way.