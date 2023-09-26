Quarterback competition brewing?! Of course not, but the practice squad could have a QB on the roster soon.

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reports that the Seattle Seahawks are working out former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Anthony Brown.

Brown is a free agent after being let go by the Ravens in final preseason roster cuts.

If you’re familiar with the college football scene in the Pacific Northwest, you’ll remember Brown leading the Oregon Ducks to a 10-4 record in the 2021 season, throwing for just under 3,000 yards and rushing for 658 yards and 9 touchdowns. Baltimore signed Brown as an undrafted free agent, serving as the practice squad QB before Lamar Jackson’s injury elevated him to the active roster.

Brown started Baltimore’s season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, going 19/44 for 286 yards, 2 interceptions, and 1 lost fumble in a 27-16 loss.

Holton Ahlers was waived from the practice squad earlier this month and most recently visited the Green Bay Packers, so in all likelihood we won’t see Ahlers brought back to Seattle this season. If Brown signs it’ll be presumably be as a practice squad option.