As it turns out, Anthony Brown wasn’t the only player the Seattle Seahawks brought in for a workout this week.

A total of five players went to VMAC for a visit, and I’m sure one of these names will jog your memory in record time: QB Anthony Brown (already reported), RB Darrell Henderson, RB J.J. Taylor, WR Cody White, and WR Tavon Austin. Wait a minute, TAVON AUSTIN?!

Yeah, that Tavon Austin. The former top-10 pick spent much of his career with the Rams, and while he didn’t really put up a lot of big numbers against the Seahawks, he did punish Seattle hard in 2015 by scoring a rushing touchdown and punt return touchdown. Austin last played for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, and didn’t see the field in 2022 after the Buffalo Bills let him go from the practice squad.

Austin was one of the star players on West Virginia’s offense, which was quarterbacked by none other than... Geno Smith. Teammates soon reunited?

You would think that all of the mentioned players would be practice squad candidates and not active roster signings, but Seattle’s first practice on Thursday may shed some light on whether there’s something a little deeper to those visits.