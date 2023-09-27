In Today’s Links: Suggestions for tweaks to the Seattle Seahawks offense by Bumpus; How Mario Edwards is helping to improve the defense; and, How the ‘Hawks are succeeding in the 2nd half (most of them).... Links to prepare, links to nourish; links to discuss. Get yourself pumped for Monday Night Football, but save your juice It’s only Wed-nes-day.

Seahawks News

Belief and Skepticism: 2-1 Seattle Seahawks - Seaside Joe

Will Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and defense continue on current trajectories? Seaside Joe 1669

Scouting notes 26/09 — things are getting interesting « Seahawks Draft Blog

Michael Hall Jr and J.T. Tuimoloau get a lot of the attention on Ohio State’s defensive line but keep Williams in mind moving forward. Against Notre Dame I thought he was Ohio State’s best player on defense.

The unexpected boost to Seattle Seahawks' path to NFC contender - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks look like a real contender thanks to noticeable improvements in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

An easy Seattle Seahawks tweak on offense Bumpus wants to see - Seattle Sports

Michael Bumpus likes what he saw out of the Seattle Seahawks' run game on Sunday, and thinks there's a way to get more out of it.

Why Seattle's run defense has surprised so far this season - ESPN

The Seahawks were bad against the run in 2022, but through three games this season the run defense looks much improved.

Seahawks Mailbag - 09-26-2023 - Seahawks.com

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

Seahawks Round-Up: Mario Edwards Jr. Helping to Transform Seahawks Defense - Seahawks.com

Mario Edwards Jr. is settling in with the Seahawks, helping to turn around the perception of Seattle’s defense.

What’s with Seahawks’ third-down, red zone woes? Fixes could mean a top-5 offense - The Athletic

The Seahawks have had one of the league's most efficient offenses despite struggling in high-leverage situations. How can it be fixed?

Seattle Seahawks Thriving Late in Two Wins; Second-Half Secret? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks have looked like a completely different team in the second halves of their two victories, but that isn't something that is sustainable long-term.

NFC West News

49ers film review: How Brock Purdy shredded the Giants and their blitzes - Niners Nation

The San Francisco 49ers offense put up 30 points for the third game in a row, thanks to Brock Purdy against the Blitz. While the defensive line continued to roll, as Javon Hargrave had his coming out party

How 49ers' Nick Bosa is Making an Impact Without Tallying Sacks - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

He may be starting the season slow on sacks, but Nick Bosa is still making a major impact on the 49ers defense without them.

Stats Show Arizona Cardinals Are Better Than You Think - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals are better on the field and in the box score than some might have thought.

Through three weeks, Arizona Cardinals sit in the mid-20’s in most NFL Power Rankings - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals beat the Dallas Cowboys, which means they moved up from 32 in most NFL Power Rankings

Rams-Bengals: Sean McVay didn’t run the ball and other takeaways - Turf Show Times

Sean McVay didn’t run the ball and self-inflicted errors. Here are 10 takeaways from loss to Bengals.

Matthew Stafford Summarizes Los Angeles Rams' Struggles in Red Zone vs. Cincinnati Bengals - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was quick to take accountability for the team's struggles inside the red zone on Monday night.

Around The NFL

Mike Tomlin addresses Steelers' plane emergency - Larry Brown Sports

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin does not want to let the emergency plan landing issue linger any longer than it should.

NFL Power Rankings: A Dolphins win at Buffalo on Sunday would legitimize their hype - Yahoo Sports

Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 4 might be the biggest game of the NFL season.

Why one of football’s most thrilling plays is vanishing from the NFL - Yahoo Sports

Through three weeks, 80.9% of kickoffs have resulted in touchbacks, the highest rate in at least three decades and very likely a league record.

Aaron Rodgers on Jets: We have to hold our poise, can't point fingers - NBC Sports

Rodgers thinks there's "too much negativity" around the team.

Commanders confident QB Sam Howell can bounce back - ESPN

After yielding four interceptions and nine sacks, the Commanders need to rally behind Howell and help him put Bills loss behind him.

Without Carr, Saints confident in Jameis Winston taking over - ESPN

After losing its starting quarterback, New Orleans sees no drop off in play with Winston running the show.

Move the Sticks: MNF doubleheader recap & Week 4 rookie draft - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and recap the action from Week 3 of the NFL season on a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL News - National Football League Scores, Schedule, Standings, Stats, and Rumors - The Athletic

Breaking NFL news and in-depth analysis from the best newsroom in sports. Follow your favorite teams. Get the latest injury updates, trade analysis, draft info and more from around the league.

One thing we learned about each NFL team in Week 3: Dolphins run better than pass, Cowboys' major weakness - CBSSports.com

What did we learn about each team after the Week 3 games?

NFL Team Needs Tracker: One upcoming free agent, one 2024 NFL Draft prospect for all 32 teams | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

A look at each team's 2024 offseason needs after Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season, with one 2024 NFL Draft prospect and one pending free agent target for each squad.