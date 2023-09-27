Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 102: Stacy Rost

~~ORDER YOUR OFFICIAL CIGAR THOUGHTS CIGARS HERE~~

Seattle Sports 710’s radio host and one of our very favorite people joins Jacson and Mike to discuss the return of the 2013 Super Bowl champions (3:51), Seattle’s defensive evolution (11:15), offensive outlook (33:30), and what to look forward to on Monday night against the Giants (1:00:51).

