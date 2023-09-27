On Wednesday the Seattle Seahawks announced that they have waived wide receiver Cody Thompson. No corresponding move was made, so at the moment there is an open spot on the 53-man roster.

Thompson has been either on the Seahawks active roster or practice squad since 2019, and he appeared primarily on special teams in eight career games played. With Thompson’s departure, this leaves the Seahawks with just four wide receivers on the active roster, although that comes with the note that Dee Eskridge returns from the suspended list at the end of October.

Earlier in the week the Seahawks worked out wide receivers Tavon Austin and Cody White, so that might have been the hint that something was coming soon.

It should also be noted that linebacker and special teams ace Jon Rhattigan is out of practice squad elevations, so the only way for him to play again is if he signs to the active roster. That could be a possible move, which would in turn leave a spot open on the practice squad.