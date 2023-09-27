2023 NFL Season, Week 4: Seahawks take on the Giants on ‘Monday Night Football’

The Seattle Seahawks (2-1) have won back-to-back games after a brutal opening day loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Looking to make it a hat trick of victories before their bye week, Seattle takes on the New York Giants (1-2), who’ve had a rocky start to the 2023 season and needed a historic comeback against the Arizona Cardinals to notch their only win.

Last season these teams met in Seattle and the Seahawks prevailed 27-13, behind two touchdown passes from Geno Smith, a dagger touchdown by Kenneth Walker III, and two fumble recoveries by Seattle’s special teams off of Giants punt returns. The Seahawks have yet to lose at Metlife Stadium and indeed won their only Super Bowl title in that venue. Good omen, perhaps?

The Giants are led by quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, but the latter’s status is uncertain for Monday after spraining his ankle two weeks ago. Left tackle Andrew Thomas could return from his own injury, which would be a boost to a depleted and struggling offensive line. New York’s defense has been just as bad as Seattle’s to start the year, but that won’t stop Wink Martindale from dialing up blitz after blitz.

Speaking of blitzes, Seahawks safety Jamal Adams makes his much-anticipated season debut. Pete Carroll says there won’t be any restrictions on his snap count.

What’s at stake?

With a win, the Seahawks would be assured of no worse than 2nd place in the NFC West even after their bye week is over. The Giants probably can’t afford to go to 1-3 with two games against the Philadelphia Eagles, another against the Dallas Cowboys, and one against the Buffalo Bills coming up on the docket.

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Seahawks as a 1-point underdog, with the over/under currently at 47 points.

Game Coverage

Seahawks vs. Panthers airs live on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 5:15 PM PT on Monday, October 2 with commentary from Joe Buck, Troy AIkman, and sideline reporter Lisa Salters. The ManningCast feed airs on ESPN2 and ESPN+ with Peyton and Eli Manning. This is the stream to follow for all of your Seahawks-Giants game coverage.