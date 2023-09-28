The Seattle Seahawks opened the 2023 season far below expectations with a 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

But they - and much of the media - believed that the team is set up for success this year, and the subsequent games have trended in that direction.

Two much more complete games have led to consecutive wins and landed Seattle in the top-10 of this week’s Power Rankings on ESPN.

The Seahawks climbed four spots after beating the Carolina Panthers with around 30% of the starters going through something or not playing altogether. There are four NFC teams ranked higher: the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Detroit Lions.

Seattle is behind Detroit, whom they defeated, who in turn are behind the Kansas City Chiefs, whom they defeated.

With the Cowboys losing to a Cardinals team that’s supposedly not trying to win and led by a quarterback who’s strangely interested in transportation methods, it remains clear that the NFC is wide open outside of the 49ers.

The ‘Hawks have an extremely winnable game against the New York Giants on Monday Night, which likely won’t move this particular needle very much.