The Seattle Seahawks have quickly filled their vacant roster spot after wide receiver Cody Thompson was waived.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson reports that linebacker Jon Rhattigan has signed to the 53-man roster, having spent the beginning of this season on the practice squad. Rhattigan used up his allotment of three practice squad elevations, so this was the only way of playing for the Seahawks again this season. Rhattigan has yet to play a regular season defensive snap for Seattle, but he’s carved out a nice role on special teams.

Seattle now has a vacancy on the practice squad, which for all we know could be filled by Thompson if he clears waivers. The Seahawks also brought in several players for workouts earlier in the week, including former Rams receiver/return specialist Tavon Austin.

Thompson’s removal from the active roster means that the Seahawks are down to just four wide receivers ahead of Monday’s game against the New York Giants, but keep in mind that they can always gameday elevate a receiver from the practice squad (which they’ve yet to do this season). Dareke Young is also eligible to be activated off of injured reserve in Week 6, likewise for Dee Eskridge from the suspended list in Week 8.