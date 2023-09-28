The Seattle Seahawks have one more game to go before the early (and, given the injury situation, much-welcome) bye week. Barring the rare tie outcome, Seattle will be either 3-1 or 2-2 following Monday’s showdown with the New York Giants to start the October slate.

Expectations for the Seahawks among fans is considerably higher than last season, when just being watchable would’ve been a big positive following the Russell Wilson trade. The playoffs should be within reach for this year’s team in an NFC field lacking demonstrably elite teams outside of the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

Today’s question (which may just turn into a weekly thing we do on Thursdays) is all about the unexpected. Have you been surprised by anything Seattle has done through the first month of the season? This can be good or bad, and generally based on what you expected coming into the regular season. Surprised at the play of the offensive line? Or that the Seahawks are once again a pass-first offense under Pete Carroll? Or that they still can’t run screen passes all that well? (Okay that last one may not surprise you)

Discuss away!

