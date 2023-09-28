Kenny Walker POTW! A sit down with Charbonnet! How is Witherspoon doing it?! Our Seattle Seahawks seem to be on an early roll and a big game Monday night in front of the nation. Where are your feelings sitting right now? How does Monday look to you? Monday will tell us a lot about our ‘Hawks. We can’t wait, can we?!

Seahawks News

29 & Older: Veteran WR check-in - Seaside Joe

The Seahawks are not the only team with a WR over 30 who is about to hit a new salary cap career-high: Seaside Joe 1670

Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III named NFC Offensive Player of the Week - The Seattle Times

The Seahawks had a handful of offensive heroes in Sunday's 37-27 win over the Carolina Panthers, which marked the most points scored by any NFC team in Week 3. Ultimately, it was second-year running back Kenneth Walker III getting the nod from the NFL as the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for a game in which he rushed for 97 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns. “Ken is out there just juking guys and making guys miss left and right,” quarterback Geno Smith marveled later.

The Seahawks’ cap problems and questionable safety splurge « Seahawks Draft Blog

After three weeks of the NFL season, there are 85 qualifying safeties graded by PFF. Quandre Diggs is currently graded 85th and last.

Huard: How Seahawks' Devon Witherspoon has already stood out - Seattle Sports

After a big Week 3 performance against Carolina, Brock Huard shares what he's seeing out of Seattle Seahawks rookie CB Devon Witherspoon.

Bump: Seahawks should take page from Dolphins to get JSN going - Seattle Sports

For the Seattle Seahawks to get more out of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Michael Bumpus says they should look at the NFL's top offense in Miami.

Hawk Talk Podcast: A Giant Monday Night Matchup - Seahawks.com

Michael Bumpus and Nasser Kyobe preview the Seahawks' prime time game at MetLife Stadium during Week 4.

2023 Timeout With Zach Charbonnet - Seahawks.com

Stop the clock. We’re taking a timeout with Zach Charbonnet to help the 12s learn more about the Seahawks player who loves Disney and Raising Canes chicken. ‘Timeout with the Seahawks’ is presented by Delta.

Ken Walker III Emerging as Superstar in Seattle's Backfield - Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Showcasing his elite explosiveness and playmaking ability as a runner and a receiver in a win over the Carolina Panthers, a more versatile Ken Walker III earned the first of what could be several weekly awards as he climbs to the upper echelon of NFL running backs for the Seattle Seahawks.

NFC West News

Sean McVay provides significant update on Cooper Kupp injury - Larry Brown Sports

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay provided a notable injury update regarding wide receiver Cooper Kupp on Wednesday.

Do Los Angeles Rams Have Favorable Upcoming Schedule? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Following a difficult slate of games in September, the Los Angeles Rams could make hay in October.

Rams’ Ahkello Witherspoon proves to be Jalen Ramsey replacement with successful start to season - Turf Show Times

The Rams may have found a Jalen Ramsey replacement in their late June free agent signing of Ahkello Witherspoon

Arizona Cardinals 2023 & 2024 NFL Draft changing narratives after Cowboys win - Revenge of the Birds

Sunday’s upset over the Cowboys turned some narratives about the Arizona Cardinals on their heads. Let’s take a look at the evolving expectations for this team in 2023 and possible implications on the 2024 draft.

Arizona Cardinals Kicker Matt Prater Wins NFC Special Teams Player of the Week - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater knocked home a 62-yard field goal in part of a huge effort to upset the Dallas Cowboys.

49ers news: Who is the most underappreciated Niner through 3 weeks? - Niners Nation

From Aaron Banks to Tashaun Gipson, the San Francisco 49ers have plenty of players who have flown under the radar.

Kyle Shanahan feels "very grateful" for contract extension - NBC Sports

Kyle Shanahan became head coach of the 49ers in 2017.

How Much Longer can 49ers QB Brock Purdy go Without Throwing a Pick? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

One of the most impressive facets from Brock Purdy so far this season is that he hasn't thrown any interceptions yet.