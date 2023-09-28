Report: Seahawks fill practice squad by signing WR

Following their Week 3 victory over the Carolina Panthers, the Seattle Seahawks waived wide receiver Cody Thompson ahead of the Week 5 matchup against the New York Giants. The waiving of Thompson is a move that likely does not come as a significant surprise to those who recognize that Thompson’s value to the team lies in his ability to contribute on special teams, a role that is likely to be taken over by Dareke Young when he returns from injured reserve in the coming weeks.

However, with Young still not designated to return to practice, the timing of the move could be considered a surprise. What was not a surprise, though, was that after creating an open roster spot by waiving Thompson, the Seahawks quickly filled the spot by promoting special teamer Jon Rhattigan from the practice squad. Rhattigan is tied with several others for the third most special teams snaps played through the first three games, but the promotion of Rhattigan had created an open spot on the practice squad. According to a report from Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, that spot on the practice squad has now been filled.

Cody Thompson cleared waivers and Seahawks have re-signed him to the practice squad. So that was just some roster shuffling to be able to get Rhattigan on the 53. Thompson can now be elevated 3 times off the practice squad on game day. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 28, 2023

So, in summary Thompson was waived to create room on the 53 man roster to promote Rhattigan, whose promotion created an open spot on the practice squad for Thompson.