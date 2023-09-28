The Seattle Seahawks are preparing for one last game before heading into a much needed bye week in Week 5, which will give the many members of the team who are ailing an opportunity to rest and recover. The injury bug bit hard early in the season for the Hawks, with both starting tackles leaving the season opening loss against the Los Angeles Rams and it’s been downhill since with more and more injuries piling on.

Thus, the length of the initial injury report for the Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football is not a surprise, but the number of key members of the roster not participating in practice, particularly on the defensive side of the ball certainly warrants attention.

It’s no surprise to see Charles Cross, Coby Bryant and Tre Brown not practicing, but the addition of Uchenna Nwosu is likely to lead to raised eyebrows, especially when considering that he is listed on the injury report with an Achilles, which is potentially not a minor injury. That makes this something that is worth monitoring, not just in the lead up to the game Monday, but potentially in the coming weeks and months as well.

Obviously injury reports tend to shorten as the week goes on, and hopefully that will be the case again this week.