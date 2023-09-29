Casual Friday open thread: Celebrating your wins!

Welcome to Casual Friday, the open thread where we divert our attention away from the Seattle Seahawks to talk about other stuff!

As always, we save the last Casual Friday of the month for celebratory occasions. What are your personal wins over the past few weeks that you’re proud to share? Here are just a handful of responses we’ve gotten in previous editions.

Your win can be monumental or minor, it doesn’t really matter! We’re all here to congratulate each other.

Head to the comments section to leave your answer and join the conversation! You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.