Seahawks injury report much shorter, but the slot could suddenly be in question

Due to the fact that the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants will not face off against one another until Monday evening, it will be another day before the final injury report with game designations is released.

That could be a good thing for the Hawks, especially when it comes to depth in a secondary that has six of its members on the injury report, including both of the cornerbacks who have logged the majority of the snaps in the slot so far this season.

A smaller injury report for Seahawks today. But two new players sitting out --- Derick Hall (knee) and Artie Burns (hamstring). Burns was limited on Thursday so maybe the injury happened then. Could create some issues at nickel corner: pic.twitter.com/tRHvMF6eR0 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 29, 2023

Before getting to the matter of who will be in the slot cornerback role, the bigger news is that Uchenna Nwosu was a full participant in practice, and the best part of that news is that what is injured was changed. The Thursday injury report indicated that Nwosu did not practice due to an Achilles injury, however, the injury was updated to an ankle injury on the Friday report for both days. It seems as though whoever wrote out the information for the report to be compiled had poor penmanship, causing a brief wave of panic through Seahawks fans.

With the Nwosu situation straightened out, the of course is that Artie Burns and Coby Bryant have teamed up to play the overwhelming majority of the snaps at the fifth defensive back spot this season, and neither of them practiced Friday. If they do not return to practice Saturday, they could be designated at out, which would lead to the question of who would take on the slot roles in both the nickel and dime packages Seattle has extensively utilized this season.

The most likely scenario seems to be that with the return of Jamal Adams to the starting lineup, that Adams will assume the strong safety role that had been filled by Julian Love during the first three weeks, with Love sliding down to take over the slot responsibilities of Bryant and Burns. Of course, it’s only Friday, so it’s possible either or both of Burns or Bryant could be healthy enough to play Monday, and with names like Charles Cross and Dre’Mont Jones not practicing the Saturday injury report stands to once again be significant.