The Seattle Seahawks have a second consecutive Week 1 at home, this time against NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams.

Having moved quite a bit from pre-preseason lines, DraftKings Sportsbook has our Hawks as a 5.5 favorite over the Rams. One quick item of note: this line could move a tick in either direction pending any confirmation of Cooper Kupp’s availability.

Regardless, it’s the fifth-biggest spread of opening weekend, and what a fall it’s been for Los Angeles. Despite massive health questions among Seattle’s opening day roster at wide receiver, linebacker, safety, running back, cornerback, and defensive tackle, the Rams are simply depleted.

As for the Over/Under, it’s at 46.5, which couldn’t be more dissimilar than Rams-Seahawks games of the past. From 2010 to 2016, the two played 10 different games with a point total of under 35. Lately, it’s been more of a crapshoot. Sometimes it’s a throwback defensive battle; sometimes they put up 50.

I’m not sure how much this game will reveal about Seattle’s true potential this season, but I’m beyond excited for football to start, and how much better to knock a divisional opponent to the side.