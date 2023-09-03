I know we typically have a standard approach to fantasy football on this site where we go “No one cares about your fantasy team.” This is an open thread where we throw that aside because, let’s face it, a lot of you play fantasy football on a yearly basis.

There are a few Seattle Seahawks players this season who can be considered trendy selections across fantasy drafts across the globe: Kenneth Walker III, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Geno Smith, and maybe Jaxon Smith-Njigba in keeper/dynasty leagues.

And yet, I consciously chose none of them in (what’s probably) my only fantasy league this season.

As someone who generally doesn’t hold superstitious beliefs, something about taking Seahawks in fantasy has me wary that they’re going to get injured or under perform. I took Russell Wilson in the keeper league I used to run... in 2021. Well, you know how that went. This has happened a few times with other Seahawks in other leagues I’ve played in and at some point I figured none of it was worth the risk, no matter how clearly irrational a thought it may be.

There’s a former school classmate of mine who, for shits and giggles, deliberately drafts an entire roster of Seahawks in one of his leagues. This typically does not lead to good results but it is still pretty funny.

So tell us in the comments whether you pick a Seahawk or two, a star player, an under the radar steal in the later rounds, or you just plain don’t take any Seahawks for similar reasons to mine!

I also ask... are you in any leagues where you or someone else drafted Jake Bobo? I am.