Last Sunday was a good day in Seattle - and not just because the Seahawks bested the visiting team by two scores, 37-27.

It was also a good day because the 12s who attended the game at Lumen Field got a very special pregame reunion.

Y’all remember that trophy . . .

. . . and y’all remember where the Seahawks won it.

MetLife Stadium.

AKA the site of the Seahawks next game.

Unsurprisingly, fan confidence climbed in this week’s poll with 87% of Seahawks fans expressing confidence that the team is heading in the right direction.

All that confidence is inspiring.

It really is.

Naturally, that confidence led to 93% of the completely unbiased respondents in this week’s poll predicting that the Seahawks will prevail over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. with more than a third of those believing that Seattle will beat their Gotham opponents by two or more scores.

The third question in this week’s poll pertained to the player that Seattle selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

JSN.

As the first wide receiver off the board, there were (still are?) some lofty expectations for the Ohio State superstar.

Unfortunately, his stat lines over the first three weeks of the season were 3 of 5 for 13 yards, 5 of 6 for 34 yards, and 1 of 3 for 10 yards. Zero touchdowns.

Pretty underwhelming, right?

Apparently not.

Only 22% of Seahawks fans are concerned about JSN’s slow start.

Perhaps the lack of concern is because the 12s know JSN is competing for targets with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and the amazingly popular Jake Bobo.

Perhaps it’s because y’all expect him to have a breakout game in the Seahawks’ first primetime appearance of the year.

Or perhaps, as the poll results show, it’s just too early to be concerned.

__________

For what it’s worth, the Seahawks are 5-2 against the Giants under Pete Carroll, and won last year’s matchup by 14 points.

Also, a win at MetLife Stadium this week would send the Seahawks into their Week 5 bye with a 3-1 record, guarantee them no worse than sole possession of second place in the NFC West on the other side of their bye, and presumably push fan confidence above 90%.

Go Hawks!

