We’re going to see Jamal Adams return to the field for the first time since Week 1 of last season. Adams had a minimal injury history when the Seattle Seahawks traded for him, but it’s been an injury-laden career since then. Not one, but two labral tears, and then the quad tendon tear in 2022 to end his season before it could really start. No matter what you think of the trade, it’s not like Adams chose to get injured on purpose, and he’s battled like hell to get back on the gridiron and be an important part of this Seattle defense. Here’s to Jamal returning in style!

Seahawks News

Seahawks' Jamal Adams considered retirement after injury - ESPN

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams said he considered retirement after a season-ending injury in 2022 that left him in a cast for 20 weeks.

Seahawks Advanced Stats Of The Week: Kenneth Walker III Is Mr. Elusive

Advanced stats provide more context on an impressive start to the season for running back Kenneth Walker III.

Seahawks And Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Support NFL’s Crucial Catch Initiative To Fight Cancer Through Early Detection And Risk Reduction

Month-long awareness campaign to include team’s annual Crucial Catch game on October 22.

Seattle Seahawks Rookie Jake Bobo Developing Into 'Trustworthy Guy' For Offense - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks receiver Jake Bobo has made quite the impression since the beginning of training camp, with Pete Carroll detailing how trusting he is of the undrafted rookie.

Around the NFC West

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk to return; Deebo Samuel questionable - ESPN

Niners wideout Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) made it through the week of practice without a setback and has been cleared to return against the Cardinals, while Deebo Samuel (ribs/knee, questionable) and Jauan Jennings (shin, doubtful) are less certain to play.

49ers 'war daddy' Nick Bosa to challenge Cardinals' Paris Johnson

Paris Johnson Jr. has a huge task in Week 4 against San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa but he is excited to face the 49ers' star.

Arizona Cardinals continue juggling act with their defensive linemen

The Arizona Cardinals will be without another defensive lineman when they meet the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Purdy Breaks Down Game Planning for Jonathan Gannon-Led Arizona Cardinals

After facing a Jonathan Gannon-led defense in the 2022 NFC Championship Game, Purdy is prepping for a reunion with the former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator.

'Make Him Pay!' Aaron Donald Reveals Plan L.A. Rams vs. Colts QB Richardson - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald is well aware that the best way to stop Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson from running is to be physical.

Rams sign TE Tyler Higbee to two-year, $27M contract extension through 2025 season

Ahead of Sunday’s trip to Indianapolis for Week 4, Rams TE ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ received another pay day. Higbee and the club agreed to a two-year contract extension worth a base value of $27 million with $17 million guaranteed.

Around the NFL

Bills DB Damar Hamlin expected to be active Sunday for first time since suffering cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin﻿'s comeback story is closing in on its latest and greatest chapter, yet. Hamlin is expected to make his 2023 season debut on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Las Vegas Raiders DE Chandler Jones arrested on two counts of violation of domestic violence protection order

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end ﻿Chandler Jones﻿ was arrested late Thursday night and charged on two counts of violation of a domestic violence protection order, according to a Clark County (Nevada) Detention Center inmate status report.

NFL reinstating Lions WR Jameson Williams, Titans OL Nicholas Petit-Frere effective Monday due to gambling policy changes

Detroit Lions wide receiver ﻿Jameson Williams﻿ and Tennessee Titans offensive lineman ﻿Nicholas Petit-Frere﻿ will be reinstated from their suspensions on Monday due to changes to the NFL's gambling policy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero and NFL.com Sen

Chiefs defense seems poised for a shutout this season - ESPN - Kansas City Chiefs- ESPN

While Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have taken the spotlight, Kansas City's defense has quietly been off to a dominant start.

Chargers C Corey Linsley headed to IR with heart-related issue - NBC Sports

Chargers center Corey Linsley will go on injured reserve Saturday, Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com reports.

Government shutdown means no NFL action on American Forces Network - NBC Sports

Congressional dysfunction has set the stage for a shutdown of the American government as of midnight on Sunday morning.

Jack Del Rio would like to see quarterback push play outlawed - NBC Sports

The Eagles' Tush Push play — or Brotherly Shove, as Nick Sirianni calls it — has become virtually unstoppable.