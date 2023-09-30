Last week, the Seattle Seahawks elevated Artie Burns to the active roster as an injury replacement for fellow nickel corner Coby Bryant.

Not only is Burns ruled out for Monday’s game against the New York Giants, Bryant is unlikely to make his return. As if that wasn’t enough, outside cornerback Tre Brown is still recovering from his concussion suffered against the Carolina Panthers, meaning the Seahawks are down three corners.

The good news? Riq Woolen is back from his chest injury and carries no designation. Remember all of the talk about Devon Witherspoon and him playing in the slot when he’s primarily an outside corner? Well safe to say all of that offseason work may come in handy.

On offense, Charles Cross is likely out and maybe we’ll see him back after the bye week, so both the Seahawks and Giants will have backup left tackles starting. We should see Will Dissly, Evan Brown, and Noah Fant all playing despite their “questionable” designations. Phil Haynes and DK Metcalf practiced in full and carry no designations.

Jarran Reed played through what Pete Carroll termed as a “legit” groin strain, but on the injury report he’s got “quadriceps” listed. He’s good to go, as are Uchenna Nwosu, Quandre Diggs, and former Giant Julian Love.

Lastly, Dre’Mont Jones and Derick Hall were listed as questionable but they’re expected to be out there on Monday.

Here’s the final injury report, which all things considered is good news everywhere except the totality of the cornerback depth.