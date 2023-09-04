Join the Field Gulls 2023 Survivor contest

It’s time for Survivor!

And now it’s time for the Field Gulls Survivor League for the 2023 NFL season! This year is a little bit different, because there are cash prizes at stake in conjunction with our partners at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Anyone can pick a full slate of games and finish the season with an above .500 record. The real legends run the table in Survivor League, which is incredibly hard to do especially when we now have an extra week of regular season games.

Don’t know what a Survivor League is? Here’s the skinny:

The Rules

In Week 1, you pick a team to win. For example, you pick the Seattle Seahawks to beat the Los Angeles Rams. If the Seahawks win, you advance to Week 2 and if Seattle loses or finish in a tie, you’re eliminated. You pick a team each week and are not allowed to pick the same team twice. If you forget to make a pick in a given week, you’re eliminated. The last person (or people) standing wins. If everyone is eliminated before Week 18, the last people to lose win the prize.

For our purposes, the second-chance contest operates the same way, but starts in Week 5 for anybody who was eliminated from the first contest or didn’t enter the first contest. If a person is alive heading into Week 5 from the first contest that started in Week 1, they’re ineligible for the second-chance contest.

The Prize

There will be a $250 prize for the person who wins the Week 1 contest, and a $100 prize for the person who wins the Week 5 second-chance contest. If there are multiple winners, the prize will be split.

How to Enter

Good luck to everyone!