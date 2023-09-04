A brand new NFL season is here, which means Enemy Reaction is back! It’s a Field Gulls tradition for me to review all of the Seattle Seahawks’ wins from the previous season, and we not only had nine wins to celebrate, but every Denver Broncos loss was also a win for the Seahawks, and so was one particular loss by the Green Bay Packers. It was one of the most memorable years in the 10+ year history of Enemy Reaction.
As is the standard, I only highlight 1-2 game thread moments from each win, and this year we’ll have our chance to look back a couple of the meltdowns from Broncos fans who witnessed Russell Wilson’s double agent act to get Seattle a top-5 pick.
Enjoy!
Win #1 vs. Denver Broncos: Nathaniel Hackett is the Seahawks’ real MVP
*It was at this point that everyone knew the Broncos had (messed) up* pic.twitter.com/6fgkmxAqan— Danny O'Neil (@dannyoneil) December 26, 2022
This close.— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2022
: #DENvsSEA on ESPN/ABC
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/54o9fOPBKO pic.twitter.com/aFh1JlpasF
Win #2 at Detroit Lions: Rashaad Penny’s dagger touchdown
Rashaad Penny goes over the 100-yard mark and scores his 2nd TD of the game! @Seahawks take a 48-38 lead with 2:14 to go.— NFL (@NFL) October 2, 2022
: #SEAvsDET on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/CvE1Ql7jkg pic.twitter.com/aXO1cGDUtc
Win #3 vs. Arizona Cardinals: Fourth Quarter Kenny is here!
There's something special about @Kenneth_Walker9.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 16, 2022
#AZvsSEA on FOX pic.twitter.com/1dF6ArC2mK
Win #4 at Los Angeles Chargers: The Marquise Goodwin Daily Double
Marquise Goodwin's feet in bounds, @Seahawks in the lead. #Seahawks— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2022
: #SEAvsLAC on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/HyjkGpXIek pic.twitter.com/qWUHrwI3dD
Marquise Goodwin TD x2! @Seahawks— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2022
: #SEAvsLAC on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/HyjkGpXIek pic.twitter.com/1FVMjS0UQq
Win #5 vs. New York Giants: Tyler Lockett’s Double Move
Redemption! This time, @GenoSmith3 to @TDLockett12 went exactly as planned.— NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022
: #NYGvsSEA on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/E4IpTg1hqp pic.twitter.com/wWz2OSh9Dv
Win #6 at Arizona Cardinals: Giving Arizona the Boot
Run, Noah, run! 51-yard catch-and-run for @nrfant!— NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2022
: #SEAvsAZ on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/kMZLWAYkDL pic.twitter.com/0ittsxfl7N
Win #7 at Los Angeles Rams: DK Metcalf plays catch with his son
Geno finds DK to put the @Seahawks ahead!— NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2022
: #SEAvsLAR on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/HIkZtH0OMm pic.twitter.com/oWUV2Kko4A
Win #8 vs. New York Jets: Geno’s revenge
All the @Seahawks needed was 3 plays on offense to take the lead ✨— NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2023
: #NYJvsSEA on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/X0l893cfwp pic.twitter.com/hnUVbA8J57
Win #9 vs. Los Angeles Rams: Diggs denies Detroit a playoff berth
Intercepted by Quandre Diggs!— NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2023
: #LARvsSEA on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/KpypRSpABD pic.twitter.com/jHEXh9505I
...But Detroit eliminates the Packers
As called on NBC Universo: pic.twitter.com/NQKDjeBPLZ— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 9, 2023
L at San Francisco 49ers: Deebo’d
DEEBO SAMUEL 74-YARD TOUCHDOWN. @49ers on @19problemz #SuperWildCard— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2023
: #SEAvsSF on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/96NMtTe9OX pic.twitter.com/XezJsSHF4B
(No screenshot, so here’s a close approximation of reaction from Seahawks fans)
The best of the worst of the Broncos
vs. Indianapolis Colts
And the @Colts walk away with the W in OT. #INDvsDEN on Prime Video— NFL (@NFL) October 7, 2022
Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/qcjXnKGOp7 pic.twitter.com/rApHGVBy70
vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers recover the fumble! #BoltUp— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2022
: #DENvsLAC on ESPN
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/mKmqBgUsbz pic.twitter.com/qiT2odU7cY
vs. Baltimore Ravens
Yup, we’re starting and ending with Denver thinking their kicker has a limitless leg. He’s now with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
For the most part, we’ll lay off the Broncos this season if they’re comically bad again if only because we have no first-round picks tied to them anymore. We’ve ideally got too much time to focus on even more Seahawks victories than in 2022, plus some playoff wins to boot. Hear that, Vance Joseph? Boot?! Where did he end up getting a new defensive coordinator gig, anyway? Oh. Oh boy.
Thanks for reading and go ‘Hawks!
Loading comments...