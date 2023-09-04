Slow news day.. yesterday. Let’s keep it simple. Only two more sleeps til the NFL season kicks off. More importantly, only five more sleeps til our Seattle Seahawks face off against the Rams. What are you doing this week to prepare? Where will you be watching the game? What will you be eating? The hunger is real. I’m thirsting to see how the ‘Hawks measure up against the rest of the league.

Seahawks News

A Rams dirty shame - Seaside Joe

Don't lose touch with reality, the Rams are as bad as they seem: Seaside Joe 1646

Seahawks NT Jarran Reed talks about working with Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett - Yahoo Sports

Reed is back in the fold, but he is not the only former Seahawks defensive lineman back.

Video: Can Bobo be Seahawks No. 3 WR if JSN misses Week 1? - Seattle Sports

Bump and Stacy discuss if undrafted rookie Jake Bobo can fill the third wide receiver role for the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.

Evan Brown Aiming to 'Continue Continuity' For Ascending Seattle Seahawks' O-Line - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Beating out rookie Olu Oluwatimi to land the starting center job, Evan Brown understands his arrival replacing retired Austin Blythe will be a key factor in how much the Seattle Seahawks improve up front compared to a year ago.

NFC West News

49ers offseason news: Where do you rank 2023 offseason? - Niners Nation

Now that things have concluded, where would you place all the drama?

Three Keys to Victory for the 49ers in Pittsburgh - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the top three things the San Francisco 49ers must do to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Coaches, NFL Execs Dish on Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Anonymous NFL coaches and executives gave their opinions on Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray.

A fan’s reaction to Jonathan Gannon’s opening speech of Cardinals’ Flight Plan - Revenge of the Birds

Amidst the scrutiny the speech caused on social media

Rams roster cut survivor who will make big impact in 2023 - Clutch Points

Here we will look at the one sneaky Los Angeles Rams roster cut survivor who will make eye-opening impact in 2023.

Los Angeles Rams Make Playoffs With Sean McVay 'Coaching His A** Off!'? Analyst Prediction - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Is this a "legacy year" for Los Angeles coach Sean McVay? That's how one analyst sees it - and he also sees the the Rams in the playoffs.

Around The NFL

FMIA: Eagles Over Bills in Super Bowl LVIII, Jaguars Are AFC's Top Seed and More 2023 NFL Season Predictions - NBC Sports

Of all the odd things in my predictions for 2023—Atlanta winning the NFC South, Lions-Falcons the 3-4 seeds in the NFC, the Packers making the playoffs, the Dolphins and Chargers out—the oddest is the AFC top seed.

Inside Micah Parsons' chase for a Cowboys Super Bowl title - ESPN

Parsons, a pass-rusher, sought unique ways to take his game to another level, including boxing.

Pairing with Ezekiel Elliott excites Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson - ESPN

“I was hoping to play with [Elliott],” Stevenson said, “but we never thought it would actually happen.”