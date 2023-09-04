The Seattle Seahawks made a few roster moves ahead of this week’s season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Second-year wide receiver Dareke Young has been placed on injured reserve, which is not surprising given the hinting from coach Pete Carroll that Young may need surgery on his hip/abdomen area. Because Young made the initial 53-man roster, Young will miss at least four regular season games, as opposed to missing the entire season had he been placed on IR last week.

Young going to IR created an open roster spot, which led to the Seahawks promoting center/guard Ben Brown up from the practice squad. That’s probably something to monitor if only for Olu Oluwatimi’s elbow injury, which resulted in a missed preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Brown’s elevation up to the main roster paved the way for UDFA rookie QB Holton Ahlers to return to the practice squad after being waived a few days ago. The final move was signing former Oregon safety Brady Breeze to the practice squad, letting running back Bryant Koback go in the process.

Here’s the rundown on Breeze from John Boyle: