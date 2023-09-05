In Today’s Links: A review of John Schneider’s latest press conference. Season previews, some ceilings and some floors; Ray Roberts’ podcast; Nick Bosa’s holdout!! Oh my. Also, an explanation of the Emergency QB rule, and other things from around the league. Just a few more days left til our Seattle Seahawks face the Rams. The clock is ticking.

Seahawks News

Belief and Skepticism: AFC divisions - Seaside Joe

Predicting the teams that won't break your expectations: Seaside Joe 1647

Why Seattle Seahawks' Geno Smith deal is now a 'grand slam' - Seattle Sports

FOX analyst Brock Huard explains what college football has to do with making the Seattle Seahawks' deal with QB Geno Smith even better.

Big Ray's Garage Grind Podcast: Welcome Back To The Garage Grind - Seahawks.com

Big Ray's Garage Grind podcast returns, now proudly presented by the Mindful Therapy Group, a collaborative network of nearly 1,000 licensed, independent mental health clinicians.

Takeaways From John Schneider's Week 1 Press Conference - Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Rarely seen behind the podium away from the NFL combine and draft season, Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider bucked past trends by speaking with media on Monday, providing insight on roster construction, the scouting process, injuries, and more.

NFC West News

Why Nick Bosa, 49ers must get best deal possible in contract negotiations – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

The clock is ticking on the 49ers and Nick Bosa reaching a contract agreement that certainly will have long-term consequences for both sides.

Nick Bosa still absent as 49ers prep for season opener vs. Steelers: 'We've got to play with who we've got' - Yahoo Sports

Reality's setting in in the 49ers locker room with Week 1 on the horizon.

Arizona Cardinals Coach Jonathan Gannon Ready for Season Opener - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon met with reporters on Monday and is ready for this week's opener vs. Washington.

Jonathan Gannon names Arizona Cardinals’ 6 team captains for 2023 season - Revenge of the Birds

Murray, Humphries, Baker and Gardeck named captains for four straight seasons

Los Angeles Rams 2023-24 NFL Win Total + Season Record Predictions & Odds - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Explore Los Angeles’ 2023-24 season forecast! Dive into our win total, Rams predictions and the latest odds for this season courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Around The NFL

Saints take advantage of loophole in new NFL rule - Larry Brown Sports

The NFL is instituting a new quarterback rule for the 2023 season. The New Orleans Saints may have found a way to use it to their advantage.

NFL 2023 preview: Which team is this year's Broncos, doomed for disappointment? - Yahoo Sports

Which team will be much worse than we expect this season?

As 2023 season approaches, two major holdouts continue - NBC Sports

Absences of Nick Bosa, Chris Jones could impact the fortunes of two Super Bowl contenders.

NFL team previews 2023: Predictions, sleepers, depth charts - ESPN

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 2023 NFL regular season, including how rank the teams before Week 1.

Inside the Philadelphia Eagles' decision to draft Jalen Carter - ESPN

The Eagles knew selecting Carter out of Georgia came with risk, but they also believed he could be a generational talent.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A visit From Stevie Johnson - NFL.com

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

NFL emergency third-quarterback rule: Questions and answers - NFL.com

In May, NFL clubs approved 2023 Bylaw Proposal 1A that permits each team to dress a 49th player as its Emergency Third Quarterback. The following procedures are in place for use of an Emergency Third Quarterback in a regular or postseason game.

NFL’s most intriguing players: 23 to watch for the 2023 season - The Athletic

Jordan Love, Garrett Wilson, Riq Woolen and others whose performances could greatly impact how things play out in the NFC and AFC.

Ceiling and floor for all 32 NFL teams: Chiefs, Eagles, Bengals have Super Bowl dreams, many set to surprise - CBSSports.com

How far can each team go in 2023? What's the worst that can happen?

Three bold predictions for every NFL team ahead of the 2023 NFL season | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

From the Panthers' Bryce Young earning an 80.0-plus PFF grade to the Jaguars' Calvin Ridley setting new career highs, here are bold takes for every NFL team ahead of the 2023 season.