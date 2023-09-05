Open thread: Make your Seahawks 2023 season predictions!

We’re just five days away from the start of the Seattle Seahawks regular season for 2023, so now’s a good time to get some predictions in! This is inspired by longtime Field Gulls community member STUFR.

There will be predictions posts over the next three days, and one of them I think you’ll really enjoy. Today will be all about the community’s picks (but with guidelines so you’re not going all over the place), Wednesday we will use Google Forms for a special prize giveaway (this is not tied to DraftKings) with a specific predictions for Seahawks vs. Rams, and then Thursday the Field Gulls staff predictions post for the Seahawks season goes live.

But I do want you all to follow this format so that it’s all uniform and we can track this at the end of the season:

How many regular season wins will the Seahawks have? How many wins will the Seahawks have against their NFC West opponents? Please list these by opponent (e.g: 2 vs. Cardinals, 2 vs. Rams, 2 vs. 49ers) What position will the Seahawks finish in the NFC West? If they qualify, what seed will the Seahawks be in the playoffs? If they qualify, how far will the Seahawks go in the playoffs? Will the Seahawks finish top-10 in scoring offense? Will the Seahawks finish top-10 in scoring defense?

Any other predictions you have (e.g. individual games, individual or team stats, etc.) is entirely up to you, but I do want those questions in the blockquotes to be answered so consider them mandatory. When the season is over we’ll look back at your comments and see who fared the best.

Go for it!