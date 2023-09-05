The 2023 NFL offseason finally comes to a close this week, when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions start off the regular season on Sunday Night Football on Thursday night. Most of the rest of the league plays Sunday, which is when the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams to open the 2023 regular season at Lumen Field, after the two teams closed out the 2022 regular season facing each other at Lumen.

With the start of the regular season comes the release of the regular season depth chart for teams, and the Seahawks put their depth chart online Tuesday, and it is noteworthy at several positions.

Seahawks opening week depth chart via https://t.co/zvWXKboHCh: pic.twitter.com/lGFlVlKdpa — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 5, 2023

Just a few of the things that jump out include:

DeeJay Dallas listed as RB2, ahead of both 2023 draftees Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh

Cody Thompson as WR4 with Jake Bobo at WR5

Boye Mafe ahead of Darrell Taylor at the starting OLB spot opposite Uchenna Nwosu

Tre Brown over Devon Witherspoon at LCB, with Mike Jackson listed as Riq Woolen’s backup at RCB

Coby Bryant listed exclusively at safety

Jamal Adams at third string SS

The Adams news isn’t really all that surprising, given that he only recently came off the physically unable to perform list, and has yet to begin practicing in earnest. That said, the fact that the third highest paid safety in the NFL is listed as third string on his own team is one of those amusing trivia footnotes that haters will talk about for years to come.

The first official injury report of the regular season on Wednesday should shed more light on exactly how much fans can expect to see many of the younger players on the roster for which there are such high expectations. In addition, the injury report should also give hints as to which of the 53 players will be inactive, and which practice squad players might be in line for being elevated ahead of Week 1.