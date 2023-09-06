One day until the NFL regular season begins, and four days until our Seattle Seahawks take the field against the Los Angeles Rams! Today’s links include NFC West predictions, the unofficial depth chart, and John Schneider’s take on the secondary. Thanks for being here!

Seahawks News

Belief and Skepticism: NFC divisions - Seaside Joe

Predicting the teams that won't break your expectations: Seaside Joe 1648

Three things to know about the Seahawks' Week 1 opponent, the Los Angeles Rams - The Seattle Times

Has it really been just 19 months since the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl? You might not know it looking at the Rams roster coming to Lumen Field Sunday for the Seahawks' regular-season opener.

Sheil Kapadia picks Seahawks to win the NFC West in 2023 - Seahawks Wire

The 2023 NFL season is almost here! Two days from now, the Chiefs and the Lions will kickoff the new campaign in the regular season opener and on Sunday afternoon the Seahawks will be hosting the Rams in their first game of the year. One of the best in the business is Sheil Kapadia at the Ringer, who has written a list of 10 bold(ish) predictions ahead of the 2023 NFL season. At the top of the list, Kapadia shares a delightfully bold take by predicting Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will win league MVP.

Rost on Seahawks: Making case for each team to win NFC West - Seattle Sports

Can the Seattle Seahawks return to the top of the NFC West? Stacy Rost makes the case for and against winning for the division's four teams.

GM Schneider: Seattle Seahawks' most improved position is DBs - Seattle Sports

"We're excited about the group that's been put together there," Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider said of the defensive backfield.

Seahawks Mailbag - September 05, 2023 - Seahawks.com

Seahawks Mailbag: Defensive Line Standouts, In Defense Of Action Green & More

Seattle Seahawks Reveal Updated Depth Chart vs. Los Angeles Rams; Tre Brown Starting? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Less than a week away from kicking off the 2023 season against the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks may have announced the winner of the left cornerback competition by revealing an updated depth chart on Tuesday.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon Gives Update on Kyler Murray - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

There's plenty of speculation as to what the Arizona Cardinals will do with Kyler Murray in 2023. Head coach Jonathan Gannon wants to put those to rest.

NFC Preview: Where the 49ers Finish this Season - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing where the San Francisco 49ers should finish in the NFC this season.

49ers news: Brock Purdy’s injury and 4 bold predictions for the season - Niners Nation

Will Brock Purdy finish the season? George Kittle set his personal touchdown record? A look at 5 bold predictions for the San Francisco 49ers

Rams season preview: 3 questions surrounding Matthew Stafford in Week 1 - Turf Show Times

How will Rams QB Matthew Stafford play behind an offensive line that hasn’t had time to gel?

Los Angeles Rams' Offensive Line A Work In Progress Ahead Of Season Opener - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay sheds light on where the offensive line stands ahead of the team's season opener on Sunday

Around The NFL

Sean Payton had harsh advice for Russell Wilson - Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton had some harsh advice for Russell Wilson to get the quarterback to stop focusing so much on his public persona

Jerry Jones: I'm owner and GM, didn't have to talk to anyone before Trey Lance trade - NBC Sports

The Cowboys' boss explains why he moved quickly to make a trade with the 49ers.

It just means more: Chiefs vs. Lions is game of the century for Detroit - Yahoo Sports

When futility is the norm, a season-opening win over the defending Super Bowl champs means a lot more.

NFL Power Rankings: Does it matter that Steelers, Kenny Pickett had a great preseason? - Yahoo Sports

No team looked better in August than the Steelers.

Fixing the five NFL QBs who regressed the most in 2022 - ESPN

Aaron Rodgers suffered the biggest QBR dip last season, but others weren't far behind. We look at five QBs who regressed, why they did, and how to fix them.

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton doesn't forget anything - ESPN+

Disillusioned by Roger Goodell and league politics, Payton left the NFL. Now reinvigorated, he's back to rebuild the Broncos and take another run at a Super Bowl.

vNFL Week 1 Power Rankings: Jaguars, 49ers set to meet in 2024 Super Bowl thanks to talent and weak divisions - CBSSports.com

Pete Prisco has the defending champ Chiefs No. 1, but says it'll be Jags-Niners in SB LVIII

Move the Sticks: AFC preview by breaking down each division - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Can Trevor Lawrence break Jaguars passing records in 2023? - ESPN

The Jaguars kick off the season at the Colts on Sunday, and Lawrence is as confident as ever. Could he become the team's single-season passing leader in 2023?

NFL Power Rankings pre-Week 1: Chiefs, Eagles start season on top - The Athletic

Days away from the season opener, it's time to rank every team from 1 to 32, with a look at all best- and worst-case scenarios.

32 teams, 32 observations from 2023 NFL training camp and preseason | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The 2023 NFL season is days away. Here's one thing to know for each team following the preseason and training camps.