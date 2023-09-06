2023 NFL Season, Week 1: Seahawks open at home vs. Rams

The Seahawks begin their 2023 season against the same team they beat to get into last year’s playoffs.

The Seattle Seahawks (0-0) are opening the 2023 NFL season at home against a familiar foe. Last season the Seahawks swept the Los Angeles Rams (0-0) for only the second time under Pete Carroll, and they came from behind on both occasions to get those wins. The important one was the Week 18 overtime thriller at home, which (along with the Detroit Lions beating the Green Bay Packers) clinched a playoff berth for the Seahawks.

It’s a new season, new circumstances, and different expectations for both teams. The Seahawks weren’t expected to be a playoff team last year, whereas the Rams put up the worst defense of a Super Bowl title in league history. Much of the core of that Rams roster has been gutted, but they still have Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, and Cooper Kupp, although Kupp is dealing with a hamstring injury. If the Rams are not candidates to return to the postseason, the Seahawks are both predicted to be in the playoff hunt if not possibly win the NFC West.

We’ve got year two of the Geno Smith era, something few might have predicted would happen around this time in 2022. Let’s see if the Seahawks can get off to a winning start yet again!

What’s at stake?

The Seahawks haven’t won three straight against the Rams since the end of 2010 through the beginning of 2011. Divisional record is an important tiebreaker, so those division wins are always important.

Also, who doesn’t love the sound of 1-0?!

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Seahawks as a 5.5-point favorite, with the over/under currently at 46.5 points.

Game Coverage

Seahawks vs. Rams airs live on FOX (KCPQ-13 locally in Seattle) at 1:25 PM PT on Sunday, September 10 with commentary from Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez (Laura Okmin as the reporter). This is the stream to follow for all of your Seahawks-Rams game coverage.