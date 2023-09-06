Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The first Seahawks Reacts Survey of September is here! Our weekly confidence poll will return next week, and that’s always a rollercoaster depending on Seahawks performance.

Our first question pertains to Seattle’s pre-bye week record. The team will play four games before a Week 5 bye: vs. Los Angeles Rams, at Detroit Lions, vs. Carolina Panthers, at New York Giants. How many wins will the team amass?

The next question is all about Aaron Donald. Last year the Seahawks didn’t allow a single sack to Donald. Okay, Donald didn’t play in either game but it’s still technically correct! Barring a setback or something else unforeseen, Donald is ready to return to the field against a team he’s tormented for years. In 17 career games (including playoffs), Donald has recorded 15 sacks, and has had at least one sack in 11 of those 17 games. It’s not impossible for Donald to be held out of the sack column, but it’s been hard for the Seahawks OL and QB nevertheless. Can this young, burgeoning OL (and Geno Smith, for that matter) prevent Donald from getting a sack?

Lastly, run defense is a concern for the Seahawks, and they gave up 317 total yards on the ground in the two meetings against the Rams back in 2022. Cam Akers rushed for 104 at Lumen Field, and had a pair of scores at SoFi Stadium. Will the Seahawks run defense make an early statement by holding the Rams under 100 rushing yards?

Vote below:

Check back at the end of the week for the full results, and I suppose we’ll see how many of you were correct on the Rams game predictions next week!