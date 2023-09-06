 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pete Carroll says Seahawks don’t need more depth on d-line

Fans have spent much of the offseason and training camp waiting for a big splash, but Carroll says the team is good with what they have

By John Gilbert
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks overhauled the entire defensive line during the offseason, watching Shelby Harris, Poona Ford, Quinton Jefferson and Al Woods sign elsewhere after departing the Hawks. That left the team with few recognizable names on the defensive line, and in particular with little veteran experience in a group filled with unproved youngsters.

Thus, many fans have spent the past few months waiting for the Hawks to make a splash addition at the position, whether through free agency or a trade, however, according to Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, the team is good with what they have. Specifically, with a pair of rookies returning from injuries that limited them during training camp, Carroll says there is no need for additional depth.

This, of course, could simply be Carroll being Carroll and looking forward to the 2023 season with optimism, but specifically mentioning Mike Morris and Cam Young coming back from injury while noting there is no need for additional depth on the interior behind Jarran Reed seems to say that the team is set with what they have at the position group.

So, for those hoping for a last minute addition to the group on the eve of the regular season, it would appear as though Seattle is set to roll with the guys they’ve got.

