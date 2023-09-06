For the third game in a row, the Los Angeles Rams will be without Cooper Kupp when they take on the Seattle Seahawks.

Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed to reporters on Wednesday that the Super Bowl 56 MVP and 2021 All-Pro selection is out of this Sunday’s meeting in Seattle. Kupp suffered a hamstring injury during training camp, causing him to miss several practices, and then suffered a setback which McVay described as a muscle strain. It is possible that Kupp could go on short-term IR, which would result in at least four missed games.

Cooper Kupp has been ruled out Week 1 against the Seahawks. Rams waiting for now on short-term IR designation which would hold him out for the next four weeks.



McVay confident in guys behind Kupp b/c those guys have been practicing together all offseason. — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) September 6, 2023

Last season, Kupp missed both Seahawks games with a season-ending ankle sprain. The leading receivers for the Rams in those games were Van Jefferson (3 catches for 61 yards at Lumen Field) and Tutu Atwell (2 catches for 48 yards at SoFi Stadium), both of whom figure to feature quite a bit in Kupp’s absence. The other Rams receivers include fifth-round rookie Puka Nacua, Ben Skowronek, and Damarcus Robinson.

Of course, unlike last year, Matthew Stafford will be the starting quarterback and not John Wolford or Baker Mayfield. This is still a forever tricky matchup for Seattle no matter who’s on the roster. But a tricky matchup can still be made a little less tricky when someone of Kupp’s caliber is unavailable.