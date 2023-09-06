The Seattle Seahawks have named their six captains for the 2023 season, and they’ve chosen to go in pairs across the three phases of the game.

It’s Geno Smith and Tyler Lockett, one of the best duos in the NFL, as offensive captains. Quandre Diggs resumes his place as team captain on defense.

Some wondered about Bobby Wagner’s place upon returning to Seattle for his 12th season in the NFL. Pete Carroll has decided to give the ‘C’ back to Wagner, as is fitting. Bobby’s the kind of guy who would captain whether it was official or not, which is part of why he’s back here alongside this young team.

The other two captains come from Special Teams, with Nick Bellore and Jason Myers. I do not believe Myers has ever been captain before.

These will be the guys to head out for the coin flip against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Football is nearly here!