It’s mostly good news for the first official injury report of the 2023 Seattle Seahawks season.

No. 20 overall pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who’s coming off surgery to repair a “slight fracture” in his left wrist, was a full participant in practice. Pete Carroll expects the former Ohio State star receiver to make his NFL debut this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Cody Thompson (shoulder) was also a full participant, so there are no issues among the Seahawks receivers on the active roster.

Meanwhile, Darrell Taylor (shoulder) and No. 5 overall pick Devon Witherspoon (hamstring) were among four who were limited in practice. Witherspoon’s status is TBD given how much time he’s missed, whereas it seems more likely Taylor will be ready to play. Second-round rookie Derick Hall (shoulder) and fifth-round rookie Mike Morris (shoulder) were also limited, but that’s better than not practicing at all.

The only non-participants in practice were rookie running back Kenny McIntosh (knee) and safety Jamal Adams (quad). Carroll said Adams could return to practice next week, but at the moment he’s only been in walkthroughs.

Talking of injuries, the Seahawks waived linebacker Vi Jones (ankle) from injured reserve with a settlement, so he will become a free agent once his settlement is over.