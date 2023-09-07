The Seattle Seahawks have been in the same division as the Los Angeles Rams for just over 20 years (plus the inaugural season in 1976). They’ve become fierce rivals even though the Rams had a particularly brutal postseason drought from 2005 to 2016.

Today’s open thread aims to share our favorite Seahawks wins over the Rams. Believe it or not, Seattle once went five straight seasons without a loss against St. Louis (who were pretty awful most of the time), but in the Pete Carroll era it’s been much more competitive.

In terms of more recent times, the Thursday Night Football in 2019 is my favorite. It was, technically speaking, the difference between the Seahawks making the playoffs and the Rams missing, because Seattle went 11-5 and the Rams finished 9-7 with the season split. We got a big DK Metcalf touchdown, Chris Carson’s heart-stopping juggle and catch on 4th and goal, Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett’s improbable connection, Tedric Thompson’s improbable interception, and Greg Zuerlein’s missed field goal on a night when the Seahawks posthumously inducted Paul Allen into the Ring of Honor.

We also have the Charlie Whitehurst game from 2010, when Seattle needed to beat the Rams in Week 17 to win the NFC West. Was the actual game quality not good? Yeah. Was the 16-6 win (which set up Beastquake the following week) so satisfying? Hell yeah.

I look back at the 2005 regular season win at the Edwards Jones Dome, which was the start of Seattle’s massive winning streak and eventual trip to the Super Bowl. Seattle was 2-2 and had a terrible track record on the road vs. St. Louis, and in 2004 they went 0-for-3. The Rams took the opening kick for a touchdown and it felt like another long morning ahead. Instead, the Seahawks battled back and won an offensive shootout 37-31 behind 316 yards from Matt Hasselbeck, 119 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns from Shaun Alexander, and an emotional TD for Joe Jurevicius.

The game-winning play was made by long snapper J.P. Darche, who recovered a punt return fumble by Shaun McDonald to seal a massive victory.

The following season the Seahawks won both meetings on last-second kicks by Josh Brown, and then in 2007 escaped with a ridiculous road victory when Gus Frerotte fumbled the snap at the 1-yard line. St. Louis was 3-13 that season while Seattle was 10-6, so the more things change...

You also have the comeback wins by Geno Smith in 2022, the NFC West clinching home win in 2020, and a few others to fondly remember.

What are your favorite Seahawks triumphs over the Rams? Let us know in the comments section!