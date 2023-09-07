The Seattle Seahawks released their Thursday injury report following practice, and their is a bit of good and bad news on both sides of the ball. Bob Condotta released the official report, as you can see below.

Seahawks practice report for today. Jordyn Brooks given a rest day while guard Damien Lewis sat out with a shoulder issue and Devon Witherspoon still listed as limited: pic.twitter.com/IzTERNu49W — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 7, 2023

Clearly, the news about Damien Lewis is concerning and the situation is worth monitoring. It is worth noting that he also missed Week 1 last season with an ankle injury before going on to start all of the remaining 16 games. Beyond Lewis, Boye Mafe’s illness is worth paying attention to. Things are going around right now, but he has a couple days to recover, so hopefully he will be healthy enough to give it a go; Carroll recently named him the “most improved guy from last year,” so he could play a critical role on the defense in year two. Devon Witherspoon and Derick Hall remain limited, while Ken Walker was also added to the list today. If he can’t go, next up would be DeeJay Dallas and Zach Charbonnet. Kenny McIntosh is also injured, leaving the team potentially thin at running back.

On the positive side, Darrell Taylor and Mike Morris moved to Full Participants after being limited previously. Jaxon Smith-Njigba remains healthy and all indications are that he will play on Sunday. Also, as Condotta notes in his tweet, Jordyn Brooks was given a veteran rest day; this is great news given his “Big Deal!” recovery from offseason ACL surgery, so he should be on the field on Sunday. Hopefully, a few of the guys on the limited can make it back by game time when the Seahawks take on the LA Rams at 1:25pm on Sunday!