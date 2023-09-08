Who’s ready for the first game of the 2023 season?? We’ll all be watching our beloved Seattle Seahawks take on the Los Angeles Rams in Lumen Field, but why not make it a little more fun with some prop bets?

Sure, betting on the winner or over/under is fine and dandy, but if you want to get a little more granular…DraftKings Sportsbook has you covered!

Here are a selection of prop bets that stuck out to me, but keep in mind that I’m far from an expert so proceed with caution.

Colby Parkinson, First TD Scorer (+5000)

Noah Fant and Will Dissly are the more likely options, but Parkinson possesses gargantuan size at 6’7 that makes him a huge red zone threat. He scored 1 of his 2 total TDs last season in the opening game, so there is precedence. The addition of Jaxon Smith-Njigba to go along with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett could make Parkinson a sneaky weapon that the Rams defense will forget about.

Geno Smith, Alternate Rushing Yards 25+ (+240)

While not really considered much of a running threat, Geno Smith had 366 rushing yards - more than I remembered. He had 5 games over 25 yards last year including the season finale against the Rams when he rushed for 51 yards.

Tyler Lockett, Alternate Receiving Yards 75+ (+195)

Everyone always talks about how underrated Tyler Lockett is and I’m jumping on that bandwagon here. Lockett has been remarkably consistent in his career and eclipsed 75 yards receiving 5 times in 2022 including 4 games in a row early in the year. The only game that didn’t fall in that stretch? That would be the Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Rams on the road where he hauled in 9 passes for 128 yards and 1 TD. Plus, Jalen Ramsey is gone and the Rams have a young secondary. Giddy up!

For the record, DK Metcalf is at +130 for 75+ receiving yards, whereas rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a longshot at +800 to hit the same mark.