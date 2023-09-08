Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

Sunday’s season-opener at Lumen Field will be the 28th matchup between the Seahawks and the rival Los Angeles Rams (regular season and playoffs) since Pete Carroll and John Schneider took the franchise’s reins in 2010.

A win by the home team would even things up at 14 games apiece.

Judging by the results of this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey, a lot of 12s think that’s exactly what’s going to happen.

A massive 86% of respondents predicted that the Seahawks would reach their Week 5 bye with a record above .500, and roughly 1-in-4 believe that Seattle will be undefeated after their first four games.

In stark contrast to last season, only 1% think that the Seahawks will limp into their bye below .500.

Note: Seattle currently leads the all-time series by three games, 27-24.

The second question in this week’s Reacts survey asked whether Aaron Donald, the only active three-time winner of the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award, would record a sack against the Seahawks on Sunday.

As was noted in the article which contained the survey, Aaron Donald has sacked a Seattle QB fifteen times over his 9-year career, including at least one sack in 11 of 17 games against the Seahawks.

Unsurprisingly, nearly three quarters of the survey respondents expect Donald to pad his resume at the Seahawks’ expense this Sunday.

Fun Fact: None of Aaron Donald’s 103 career sacks have been at Geno Smith’s expense. (Hopefully we can still say that after Sunday’s game.)

The last question in this week’s survey was, perhaps, the most interesting one: Will the Seahawks run defense make an early statement by holding the Rams under 100 rushing yards?

Somewhat surprisingly, more than half of the survey respondents let their optimism shine through and predicted that, YES, the Seahawks’ much-maligned run defense would rise to the challenge and hold the Rams under the century mark.

Not-So-Fun Fact: The last time the Seahawks kept the Rams under 100 yards rushing was October 3rd, 2019. (Does anyone want to change their vote?)

