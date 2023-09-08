The final injury report is out for the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 1 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, and all things considered it’s a lot more positive than negative.

Rookie running back Kenny McIntosh is still not healed from his August knee sprain, so he joins safety Jamal Adams as the only Seahawks officially ruled out for Sunday. No one has a “doubtful” designation, whereas Damien Lewis (shoulder) and rookie corner Devon Witherspoon (hamstring) are listed as questionable. According to Pete Carroll, Lewis is expected to play so there’s no real need to worry.

As for Witherspoon? I treat “could possibly play” as “he’s not going to play” or “he’s on a limited snap count.” If I were a betting man, Witherspoon is inactive and Artie Burns is a practice squad elevation.

Devon Witherspoon practiced all week and “could possibly play” against the Rams, Pete carroll says. He’s listed questionable for now. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 8, 2023

Kenneth Walker III (groin) was limited in practice again but carries no injury designation. Boye Mafe (illness), Derick Hall (shoulder), and Mike Morris (shoulder) all practiced fully and are all systems go for Sunday.