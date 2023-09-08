 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seahawks-Rams Injury Report: Devon Witherspoon questionable, Walker and Lewis good to go

Kenneth Walker and Damien Lewis are, however, expected to play.

By Mookie Alexander
NFL: Seattle Seahawks Training Camp Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The final injury report is out for the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 1 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, and all things considered it’s a lot more positive than negative.

Rookie running back Kenny McIntosh is still not healed from his August knee sprain, so he joins safety Jamal Adams as the only Seahawks officially ruled out for Sunday. No one has a “doubtful” designation, whereas Damien Lewis (shoulder) and rookie corner Devon Witherspoon (hamstring) are listed as questionable. According to Pete Carroll, Lewis is expected to play so there’s no real need to worry.

As for Witherspoon? I treat “could possibly play” as “he’s not going to play” or “he’s on a limited snap count.” If I were a betting man, Witherspoon is inactive and Artie Burns is a practice squad elevation.

Kenneth Walker III (groin) was limited in practice again but carries no injury designation. Boye Mafe (illness), Derick Hall (shoulder), and Mike Morris (shoulder) all practiced fully and are all systems go for Sunday.

