The Seattle Seahawks are back in action on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Last year they wrapped up their regular season at home versus their NFC West rivals, and they’ll start 2023 the same way. In fact, we’re even getting the same announcers!

FOX has enlisted Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez to call this particular matchup for the third consecutive time. It’s a hell of a tale that Sanchez went from being eventually replaced by Geno Smith to calling Geno’s games as a broadcaster. Also, until Aaron Rodgers proves otherwise, Sanchez is the last New York Jets QB to win a playoff game.

As always, the incomparable 506 Sports does the coverage maps, and you can see that as expected the games are pretty much limited to Alaska, Hawaii, Washington, California, Oregon, Idaho, and most of Montana. The rest of the United States is getting the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, as the NFL insists we have to care about this rivalry.

Here are the announcers for the full slate of games at 10 AM and 1 PM:

10 AM (Maps Here)

Bengals-Browns (CBS): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Texans-Ravens (CBS): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Buccaneers-Vikings (CBS): Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, AJ Ross

Titans-Saints (CBS): Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty, Ross Tucker, Amanda Guerra

49ers-Steelers (FOX): Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver

Panthers-Falcons (FOX): Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale

Jaguars-Colts (FOX): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

Cardinals-Commanders (FOX): Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

1:25 PM (Maps Here)

Eagles-Patriots (CBS): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Dolphins-Chargers (CBS): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Raiders-Broncos (CBS): Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely, Tiffany Blackmon

Packers-Bears (FOX): Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews

Rams-Seahawks (FOX): Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

The good news for Seahawks fans outside of the Pacific Northwest region is that next Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions will be the featured 10 AM kickoff on FOX, so there should be broader distribution than we’ll see for the Rams game tomorrow afternoon.